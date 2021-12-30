Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong held first Christmas service since the pandemic started

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong held on Christmas eve its first Christmas service in nearly two years. The Church’s new Sailor priest Rebecca Holm conducted the service in person while it was also live-streamed.

Following the service, the participants enjoyed Danish candy and treats together with soft drinks and coffee.

“How wonderful it was to see the Danish Room alive. Thank you to everyone who came and made it a special day,” the Church writes.

Moreover, the Church states that thoughts these days are going out to the people at sea who are far away from their families.

“As a Seamen’s Church, these special people have a great place in our hearts. It is not yet possible for them to disembark here in Hong Kong so we bring them whatever they need and ask for,” the Church says.

The next service at the Danish Seamen's Church in Hong Kong will be on January 2, 2022.