Danish lessons in Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong wants to offer a Danish language crash-course in the fall of 2024. To estimate whether enough people, the church asks for feedback from the Danes in Hong Kong.

Interested readers can sign this form in order to make the courses happen. A signature does not equate to signing up, but is merely so the church knows how many people are interested.

The course would take place every Saturday from September to October at the Danish Room in Kwai Chung. Participants would have to pay a small price, which would cover materials.