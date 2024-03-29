Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong back at old location

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong has been located in small rooms on the second floor of the building they residence in. They have been there for four months due to renovations in their original rooms on the third floor. Today they moved back.

“We have been sitting nicely close the last four months,” the Danish Seamen’s Church write on their Facebook page, as they announce their return to bigger rooms on the third floor.

The renovations finished just in time for the Easter celebrations, which will be kicked off tonight with a Good Friday Sermon followed by a dinner. The menu is lam and cream potatoes.

There will also be an Easter Sunday sermon in the newly renovated rooms on Sunday at 11 am.

Source: Danish Seamen’s Church