Christian confirmation preparation in Hong Kong

Right now you can sign up for confirmation preparation for 2024 with the Danish Seaman’s Church in Hong Kong. The church offers lessons both online and physically.

“Living in China with your family doesn’t mean you have to miss out on celebrations and family traditions,” The Embassy of Denmark in China writes on its Facebook post.

Registration for the preparation is initially for the classes themselves. Young people – or anyone who wish to be confirmed – can participate in the classes, and then decide if they want to be confirmed by the end of the course.

The aim of the classes is to familiarize young people with the basic content of the Christian faith. They will be taught what it means to live as a Christian and as part of the Christian community.

It’s costless, and one should expect the lessons to be in Danish. If needed, it is also possible to simply follow the preparation in Hong Kong but then have the confirmation in Denmark. However, that should be organized with a Danish pastor on its own.

To read more about the preparation, go here. If you wish to go straight to the sign up form, click this link.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in China