Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong opens registration for Confirmation teaching 2022 

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong has opened registration for Confirmation service 2022. The Church informs that registration for Confirmation initially applies to the Confirmation teaching itself.

Young people can participate in the teaching and can at the end of the course decide whether they want to have a Confirmation.

The purpose of the teaching is to make the young people familiar with the elementary content of the Christian faith and the service of the Danish National Church, as well as to teach them what it means to live as a Christian and as part of the Christian community.

The Danish Seamen’s Church is part of the Danish National Church, which is an Evangelical Lutheran church.

