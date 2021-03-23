Danish woman arrested in Malaysia – accused in drug case with partner

A Danish woman has been arrested in Malaysia and charged with drug possession, local media The Star reports. The 35-year-old Danish woman was arrested on Saturday at noon during a police search of the apartment she shares with her five years younger French partner in the capital Kuala Lumpur.

About the arrest, the local police spokesman said the following. “We arrested a 30-year-old French man and a 35-year-old Danish woman during the search, which took place based on information about drug abuse. Our drug crime unit checked the apartment and found 2.05 grams of ganja.” The Police spokesman added that their investigations revealed the two were a couple and the case has been classified under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug possession.

Following the arrest, the French man was tested positive for the euphoric substance THC found in cannabis and he is currently being detained for four days. The Danish woman was initially only detained for 24 hours for the sake of further investigation into the case.

According to the local police, the Danish woman is considered some kind of celebrity in Malaysia, without wanting to provide further information about her identity. Danish daily BT has learned that locally she is known as an influencer and TV host but is largely unknown in Denmark. Her dramatic break-up with another well-known Malaysian celebrity who lost custody to her of their young daughter has been covered by the media and some comments on a forum https://forum.lowyat.net/topic/5120923 suggests he was the one giving the police the hint.

In Malaysia and several other Asian countries, even small amounts of cannabis are taken very seriously and the consequences can be serious. Trafficking in more than 200 grams of cannabis in Malaysia can trigger the death penalty, and possession of less than 50 grams of cannabis can trigger up to 10 years in prison.

The Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Citizen Service has confirmed to BT that a Danish national has been arrested in Malaysia but states that the Ministry has a duty of confidentiality in personal cases.