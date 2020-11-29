DCCC Shanghai invites to first F&B business networking on 9 December

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in East (DCCC Shanghai) invites members to their first F&B networking event set on 9 December 2020.

“The Danish Chamber of Commerce in East (DCCC) has decided to establish its working groups (WG), and we would like to invite you to join the WG for Food and Beverages,” the invitation says.

“The mission for the Food and Beverages WG is to provide a platform for DCCC members and related intersects to meet with peers within their business area and share insights & experiences and establish networks with the purpose of benefiting and growing their businesses.

The details for the first WG are as follows:

Date: 9 December, 2020

Time: 4-6PM

Place: Royal Danish Consulate General Shanghai, Room 3101, Shanghai International Trade Center, No. 2201 Yan’an West Road, Shanghai

Price: Free for members

Meeting Agenda:

Welcome and short presentation of all participants

Presentation of first draft of DCCC Food and Beverages WG workpaper

Open discussion of organization structure

Open discussion of the Food and Beverages Group´s topics

Open discussion of the Food and Beverages group´s activities

Forming of sub groups.

Rounding up and conclusions

If you believe someone else within your organization, or any other company that is a member of DCCC, would be interested in joining this WG, please feel free to let us know.