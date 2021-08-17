DCCC invites to welcome Back Danish Friday

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China is marking the end of summer with a Welcome Back Danish Friday on 20 August at The Hop Project, in Shanghai.
More about the event from DCCC:
We hope you have had a wonderful summer and welcome back to the Shanghai heat!
The DCCC invites you to a welcome back Danish Friday for a great night of socializing with the Danish community and meeting up with old and new friends.
We will have happy hour all night and 20% off on sandwiches.
Time: Friday, August 20th, 2021
Venue: The Hop Project, 372 Dagu Road
Tickets: The event is free but make sure to register so that we know how much to prepare.
Find more information and register here