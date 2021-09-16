DCCC invites to session on upcoming IIT changes and social insurance for expats in Shanghai

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their upcoming breakfast covering the upcoming IIT changes and social insurance for expats in Shanghai on 24 September.

More about the event:

Join us on the 24 September at the Langham Xintiandi for a Finance and Legal Work Group breakfast session where we look at the upcoming IIT changes and social insurance for expats in Shanghai. Ann Sophie de Meester, Corporate Services Director, from R&P China Lawyers, will share details on what are the facts, what are the rumors, and some potential scenarios.

Event details

Date: 24th September, Friday, 8:00-10:00

Location: 2/F Ruby Room, The Langham, 89 Madang Road, Xintiandi, Huangpu

Ticket: RMB 250 (incl. breakfast) for members only. Limited seats are available.

Speaker: Ann Sophie de Meester, Corporate Services Director, R&P China Lawyers

About the Finance and Legal workgroup:

A working group of senior leaders within finance, tax, and legal areas in which they can share insights and experiences to the benefit of their companies, professional development, and the community of Nordic companies.

Find more information and sign up here