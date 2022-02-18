Delegation of the EU to Cambodia brings the European Film Festival back to Phnom Penh 

The Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Cambodia brings the European Film Festival back to Phnom Penh for the first time since 2014.

The European Film Festival is an important event in the promotion of intercultural dialogue and currently takes place in over 70 out of the 139 Delegations worldwide.

This year, the European Film Festival will highlight over 20 spectacular feature films and 18 short films in their original language (eng subs) and will run between 24 February 2022 – 1 March 2022.

Check out what the festival has on offer and visit the website for more information on each film here