Finnish Ambassador Sami Leino visited the state of Sabah for the first time

This week Finland’s Ambassador to Malaysia Sami Leino visited the state of Sabah located on the northern portion of Borneo, in the region of East Malaysia for the first time.

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur informs that during the visit, the Ambassador had the pleasure to meet with YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor, Chief Minister of Sabah, as well as several local companies.

On the agenda were issues such as smart forestry and renewable energy, both areas which have great potential for cooperation.

In addition to the fruitful meetings, Ambassador Leino also had time to enjoy the beautiful views in Sabah, the Embassy shares.