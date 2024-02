The Danish movie “Miss Viborg” has been selected to be viewed at the European Film Festival in Cambodia this February. The movie is from 2022 and was directed by Marianne Blicher.

It will be screened on 29 February 2024 from 6:45 pm. to 8 pm.

The event is from 23 February 2024 to 3 March 2024 and will show films from multiple European countries.

Source: eurofilmfestkh.eu