Danish Ambassador hosts dinner meeting for Danish companies with expertise on energy efficiency in Philippines

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin and Mme. Eva Fischer-Mellbin recently hosted a dinner meeting with representatives of Danish companies with expertise on energy efficiency in the Philippines.

During the dinner meeting, representatives from Danfoss and ROCKWOOD eagerly shared their visions for the energy landscape in the Philippines.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines’ Facebook post, the Embassy aims to continue leveraging Danish expertise to assist local entities in optimizing their energy consumption.

