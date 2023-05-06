Norwegian Cruise Line to resume sailing in Asia after three years

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) recently announced it will resume sailing in Asia after more than three years when the newly revitalized Norwegian Jewel makes her grand return to Tokyo on 19 October 2023, followed by Singapore on 11 November 2023.

According to a press release, Norwegian Jewel’s extensive six-month Asia season will offer 16 immersive, port-rich itineraries visiting 11 countries and sailing from nine different departure ports, including Tokyo and Yokohama in Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Bali (Benoa), Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia.

With cruises ranging in length from 10-14 days, the season features a number of brand firsts: NCL’s first departures from Manila, Philippines and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea, as well as six new ports of call:

Manila, Boracay, Palawan and Salomague, Philippines

Bintan Island, Indonesia

Hualien, Taiwan

“After more than three years, Asia is back in a big way!” said Ben Angell, NCL VP and Managing Director, APAC.

“We know our Australian guests can’t wait to return to this incredible region and as a smaller ship, Norwegian Jewel is the perfect size to explore Asia’s lesser-known ports, while offering all the features we know local cruisers love, including the hit Australian disco and burlesque show, ‘Velvet’.”

Source: https://www.ncl.com/in/en/newsroom/norwegian-cruise-line-counts-down-to-the-return-of-asia-cruising-after-three-years/