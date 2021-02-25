Denmark supported workshop on statistics in Vietnam

The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam supported a workshop on 22 February 2021 to discuss Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy for the period 2021-2030 and vision to 2045 with a focus on social and environmental statistics.

The workshop was organized by the General Statistics Office (GSO). It gathered more than 90 participants from various departments of the General Statistics Office, different ministries and international organizations. Experts from Statistics Denmark participated online, with a presentation on international trends and Denmark’s experiences.

All the GSO leadership attended the workshop and is committed to taking into account valuable comments and recommendations from workshop participants to finalize the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy in the coming weeks.

