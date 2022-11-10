Controversies rise on the issue of Foreign Land Ownership law in Thailand

Thailand’s Cabinet previously proposed to draft foreign land ownership bill on 25 October 2022, though following the action, many parties have raised concerns on the issue.

The resolution endorsed a draft interior ministry regulation that would enable foreigners to own a maximum of 1 rai of land as a residence for themselves in specific areas including Bangkok, Pattaya City, or any other designated location depending on the law.

Specifically, this set of rules were made in favor of stimulating the economy and investment by attracting foreign persons with high potential to Thailand.

However, Thai’s government spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri has recently revealed that the withdrawal of an October 25th Cabinet resolution was already proposed by the interior ministry.

According to Pattaya Mail, Anucha said the withdrawal was made in favor of thoroughly gathering public input and opinions of all relevant parties.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said that the government will have to withdraw the edict for reconsideration if there are still a big amount of people who feel uncomfortable with the plan and take more time to clarify the matter to the people, both Thais and foreigners, reported ThaiPBS World.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha said that “currently, the discussion on the issue is an on-going process. We have to listen to and gather more opinions, so anything can be adjusted or changed from now.”

Source: