Discover a new experience in education at King’s College International School Bangkok

Discover a new experience in education at Meet the Heads event ‘The Beginning of a Great Heart’ at King’s College International School Bangkok on 11 December 2021.

King’s College International School Bangkok is a King’s College School Wimbledon International School, located in the heart of Bangkok on Ratchada–Rama 3 Road. The curriculum has been adapted and approved by King’s Wimbledon, starting with the Early Years Foundation Stage and leading to IGCSEs and A-levels.

The King’s Wimbledon curriculum has a proven track record of producing academic excellence as well as creative alumni who go on to have success in a wide range of fields. In 2019, 96.3% of all GCSE/iGCSEs were A*-A (or 9-7) and 94.9% of all A-Levels were A*/A/B. Each year, around 25% of the student body goes on to Oxford or Cambridge, and more than 90% attend their first-choice university.

At the event, you will be guided through the educational approach that made King’s College School, Wimbledon (King’s Wimbledon) one of the most academically successful schools in the world.

