Thailand and Denmark takes first step to collaborate on Bio-Circular-Green Economy

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, and his team recently had a meeting with Deputy Permanent Secretary,Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, and the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) to discuss their steps in collaborating on the bio-circular-green economy and waste management.

The meeting led to a very constructive discussion with an agreement to explore further, how such a cooperation could be set up, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand’s Facebook post.

Previously, the Danish Embassy team has had a new member in the circular economy, Sector Counsellor Martin Schneekloth.

Thailand aims to meet the APEC Bangkok goals on Bio-Circular-Green Economy and its own BCG targets, Denmark hoped to be a part of helping the Asian country achieve its goals as well as solving some of the environmental issues.

