Thailand and Denmark takes first step to collaborate on Bio-Circular-Green Economy

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard and Deputy Permanent Secretary,Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, and the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE). Photo by the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand’s Facebook.

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard, and his team recently had a meeting with Deputy Permanent Secretary,Thalearngsak Petchsuwan, and the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) to discuss their steps in collaborating on the bio-circular-green economy and waste management.

The meeting led to a very constructive discussion with an agreement to explore further, how such a cooperation could be set up, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand’s Facebook post.

Previously, the Danish Embassy team has had a new member in the circular economy, Sector Counsellor Martin Schneekloth.

Thailand aims to meet the APEC Bangkok goals on Bio-Circular-Green Economy and its own BCG targets, Denmark hoped to be a part of helping the Asian country achieve its goals as well as solving some of the environmental issues.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/dkinthailand/posts/pfbid02oQtBRdRTxcSc9MQYET63TyCe3HLQweTzbaDvh2gVNMxz9Dgr3hjRP7EDqV4hMLA2l

