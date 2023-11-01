Denmark / General news / Thailand

Ambassador Jon Thorgaard interviewed by Thai Rath

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Thumbnail from the video interview.

The Thai daily newspaper, Thai Rath, did a video-interview with Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard as part of its “Ambassador Talk” series. Now the video is uploaded on YouTube.

During the 24-minute long interview, Thorgaard gets the opportunity to talk about the strong relationship between Denmark and Thailand. An interesting partnership, as it has existed for hundreds of years.

Specifically, he addressed how ‘the two countries can work together in the future within areas such as maritime, agriculture, health care, and the bio-circular green agenda,’ the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand elaborates in its Facebook post.

To see the full interview, take a look here.

