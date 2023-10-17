Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Denmark and Thailand holds meeting of political consultation

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo credit: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand.

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard, the Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability, Lina Gandløse Hansen, and the Danish team attend a meeting of political consultation with Thailand’s team held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand last week.

The meeting provided opportunities for the two parties to discuss several areas including economic development, regional and global developments, and significantly about human rights and democracy.

Furthermore, Denmark and Thailand discussed strategies for enhancing areas of sustainable and circular economy which they have jointly focused on implementing.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand

Related posts:

Ambassador Thorgaard visited Queen Sirikit Botanical Garden to discuss green agenda Denmark’s Ambassador Jon Thorgaard visited the Ministry of Transport in Bangkok The shared history between Denmark and Thailand has seen strong diplomatic collaboration Denmark and Thailand have strong historical collaboration within education and science 

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *