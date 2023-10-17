Denmark and Thailand holds meeting of political consultation

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand Jon Thorgaard, the Danish State Secretary for Trade and Global Sustainability, Lina Gandløse Hansen, and the Danish team attend a meeting of political consultation with Thailand’s team held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thailand last week.

The meeting provided opportunities for the two parties to discuss several areas including economic development, regional and global developments, and significantly about human rights and democracy.

Furthermore, Denmark and Thailand discussed strategies for enhancing areas of sustainable and circular economy which they have jointly focused on implementing.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand