Thai Royal Forest Department to organize International Forest Day celebration

Mr. Surachai Ajonbun, Director General of Thailand’s Royal Forest Department shared that the celebration of the International Forest Day 2023 will be organized on 22 March 2023 at 1:00 PM. at Sri Nakhon Khuean Khan Park in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

The United Nations has set the International Forest Day to be an annual event (actually on 21 in March of every year) to raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

Each year, there will be a different theme to focus on, in 2023, the theme is “Forest and Health.”

The seminar “Forest and Health” has received collaboration from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Royal Thai Embassy in Stockholm as well as Thai and Swedish representatives from the forest preservation expertises, added Mr. Surachai Ajonbun.

There will be many interesting activities such as discussions, distribution of seedlings to participants, and giving out free plants.

Additionally, the participants will get to attend a concert in a garden, exhibitions related to forests and explore the beauty of the Bang Kachao green area.

Anyone interested in forest preservation and nature in general should definitely mark the event on their calendars.

Source: https://www.dailynews.co.th/news/2111442/