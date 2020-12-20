Denmark handed IT essentials to Myanmar’s Anti-Corruption Commission

Last week, the Danish Ambassador John Nielsen handed over essential IT equipment to the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) of Myanmar so the Commission can establish a computer-based data collection and analysis unit to generate reliable data on corruption related matters.

The support is part of the Danish funded Capacity Strengthening Project where the UNODC as the implementing partner is providing a series of trainings on the assessment, monitoring and surveying of corruption.

We believe that strengthening individual and institutional capacity will bolster the Commission’s performance in fighting corruption in Myanmar. As one of the least corrupt countries in the world, Denmark is committed to combat all forms of corruption and bribery at home and abroad.