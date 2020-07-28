Denmark donates 50,000 reusable masks to Deputy Mayor of Yangon City

On 24th July, The Danish Ambassador, H.E. John Nielsen handed over 50,000 reusable masks worth of 30 million Kyats to the Deputy Mayor of Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) for further distribution to street vendors and daily workers at wet markets and for its municipal workers who are working on the ground.

Mr Nielsen said, “We hope the reusable masks will not only help in saving employment at garment factories but also help in substituting the expensive imported disposable masks which are neither economically nor environmentally sustainable.”

With the support of the Embassy of Denmark, nine local garment factories repurposed their production lines for manufacturing of reusable cloth face masks to support Myanmar’s fight against the community transmission of Covid-19.