Denmark supports young change-makers in Rakhine state, Myanmar

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar has released a work update from 8 January 2020.

Danish Ambassador John Nielsen gave a speech and engaged in lively dialogue with an impressive group of about 150 inspiring youth representatives from different communities from all over Rakhine State. The group of representatives attended a Youth Camp organized by Center for Diversity and National Harmony (CDNH).

The Ambassador highlighted in his speech, how Denmark’s support in Rakhine to private sector development and job creation, sustainable fisheries, university scholarships, improved access to primary education and social cohesion initiatives have benefited some of the most vulnerable and in-need people in the State. However, as the Ambassador emphasized, there is also a need for young change-makers like those who attended the Youth Camp, who can think innovatively and work together on tearing down the barriers that exists for peace and development to take hold.