Denmark supports teaching law students in Myanmar about Human Rights



The Embassy of Denmark has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mandalay University to further strengthen the cooperation in Human Rights Education. The Danish support enables the University’s Law Department to establish a Human Rights Resource Centre and a Legal Information Centre. In addition, Law faculty members will be taught in how to teach human rights subjects and get improved skills to carry out research on HumanRights.

During the online signing ceremony, the Danish Ambassador Mr John Nielsen said,” We appreciate the support that has been extended by Mandalay University in undertaking the country-wide needs assessment for human rights education last year. This MoU is a key milestone to further strengthen the cooperation in Human Rights Education at the University’s Law Department.”