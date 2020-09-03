Creative Denmark hosts ‘Design Talks’ webminar on 4 September

The Danish embassy in Manila invites you to watch “Design Talks” on Friday, 04 September 2020 via Youtube.

This program brought to you by: @CreativeDenmark, Lifestyle & Design Cluster and 3daysofdesign.

In this talk, architect and tv-presenter, Ane Cortzen, confront the CEO’s behind some of the greatest designicons in history, on how to deal with the proud legacy in this day and era. Does the classics cast such a long shadow, that it’s hard to launch new products? Or is it actually a great advantage to stand on the shoulders of giants? Cortzen and the panel will also touch on how to update a legacy which mainly is based on handmade carpentry in a time of spare resources and completely different production-lines.

A Panel discussion will take place focusing on the significance of certifications within circular economy looking into what the future poses.

More detail for the full lineup is here.

Sign up for a live event here

Please note that this event is on 11.30 AM – 12.30 PM (Danish Time).