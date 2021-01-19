Denmark, International relations, Vietnam

‘Denmark In Your Eyes’ art contest’s theme this year is “Green Livings”

Denmark in your eyes 2020 winners. Photo: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

On 18 January 2021 the embassy of Denmark announced that “Denmark in Your Eyes”, an annual art contest to celebrate Denmark and Vietnam’s strong and vibrant diplomatic relations, starts accepting entries from Vietnamese school (primary and secondary) children nation-wide.

This year’s theme “Green Livings” aims to offer a creative playground that encourages children to explore and learn about environmental protection, responsible use of natural resources, protection of wildlife, energy saving, renewable energy, C02 emission reduction, how to effectively manage and dispose of waste and much more. The purpose is to encourage a sustainable lifestyle and ‘Green Livings’.

Participants from Denmark in your eyes 2017

Entries should be made on A3-size art paper. Any medium, including pastel, oil pastels, pen, pencil, charcoal, acrylics, watercolor, oils and mixed media can be used.
Please note that drawings should be sent to the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi, level 7, no. 194 Tran Quang Khai, Hanoi no later than 1 April 2021.

Please refer to the poster to get further information about the contest guidelines.

