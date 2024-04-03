Awards handed out to Vietnamese pupils for Danish painting competition

Danish representatives in Hanoi, Vietnam, presented awards to the local winners of the “Denmark in your eyes” painting contest. 65 prizes were granted to both individuals and groups who had participated in the project.

The “Denmark in your eyes” painting competition is an annual event with the purpose to inspire children and students to have focus on a greener and more sustainable future.

The prizes were handed out at a reception hosted on 2 April 2025. The Competition is themed “Green Future,” an was co-organised by the Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam-

Denmark Friendship Association (VIDAFA).

This year it received more than 21,500 entries from 256 schools and clubs across 42 provinces and cities nationwide.

Source: Vietnam +