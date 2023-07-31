Denmark seeks to legally prevent burnings of the Quran or other religious scriptures

The Danish government seeks to make it illegal to desecrate the Quran or other holy books in front of foreign embassies. The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, told the national broadcaster DR on Sunday, July 30.

“The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values the Danish society is built on,” Rasmussen said in a separate statement.

“The Danish government will explore the possibility to interfere in situations where other countries, cultures, and religions are being insulted. Situations that could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security,” he said.

Denmark and Sweden have found themselves in the international spotlight, following anti-Islam protests where the Quran has been damaged or burned, which has offended Muslims around the world.

Both countries have said they condemn the burning, but cannot prevent it under the rules protecting freedom of speech.

Rasmussen added that whatever measure is taken, must of course be done within the framework of the constitutionally protected freedom of expression and in a manner that does not change the fact that freedom of expression in Denmark has a very broad range.

According to the OIC, Lars Lokke Rasmussen has personally contacted a Muslim organization and apologized for the burnings. He has also called a press conference about the situation later today, July 31.

Source: CNA