Malaysia urges Swedish government to stop allowing provocative acts of Quran burning

Malaysia has urged the Swedish government to stop allowing provocative acts of Quran burning in Sweden. The country is stating that such acts are clearly hate crimes and that those committing such acts should be held accountable for their actions.

Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the Malaysian government was deeply concerned and outraged at the decision to permit such despicable acts in the name of freedom of expression. He also stated that the country stood in solidarity with the affected community.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the heinous act of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden on Eid Al-Adha day,” He said. He then called the actions “a clear manifestation of hatred, religious intolerance and Islamophobia.”

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but it is essential to uphold this right within the boundaries of respect and responsibility,” he added.

“We call upon all parties to condemn this act of religious intolerance, stand together against hatred, and promote understanding, respect, and harmony among all members of our diverse society,” he said in a statement.

Source: nst.com.my