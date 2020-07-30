Denmark support Myanmar insightful business survey

The Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar announced another cooperation achievement on 27 July 2020 regarding support to the Myanmar Central Statistical Organization. The statement said:

Denmark is pleased to support the Myanmar Central Statistical Organization (CSO) in its 2019 descriptive report based on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Survey.

The report is unprecedented in its breadth and depth of data and information covering the past five years, statistically representative of more than 71,000 registered manufacturing firms in Myanmar.

The data will help Myanmar examine enterprise performance and the business environment in depth. These insights into private sector development are vital for the government to develop and implement relevant industrial policies to improve economic growth.

The survey was conducted with technical cooperation from the United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU-WIDER) together with the Development Economics Research Group (DERG) of the University of Copenhagen.

Please find more information in the full report here