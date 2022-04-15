Learn more about manufacturing in China

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China invites you to join their upcoming webinar titled “Manufacturing in China – Best Practices for Handling Uncertainty and Shaping the Future Footprint” on 20 April.

More about the event, DCCC writes:

The past years have been highly challenging for companies manufacturing in China – with component shortages, unpredictable covid-19 restrictions, energy shortages, and rising costs. Despite this, many western companies are investing heavily in China, with large new investments to meet long-term demand, and acquiring local manufacturers to deliver what increasingly demanding Chinese customers need here and now. This is all in the context of shifting demand, new legal requirements, increased sustainability demands, changing competitive landscape, and a daily struggle to be proactive in ensuring deliveries to clients

We have invited Johan Annell, Partner at Asia Perspective, to share his perspectives and experiences on questions including:

What are the global trends, technology development, and economic forces shaping manufacturing?

What are the main opportunities and challenges for China as a manufacturing destination?

How can companies think in establishment decisions and strategic site selection when faced with key uncertainties?

How are key Chinese manufacturing clusters developing, and what is the policy context of industrial zones and initiatives that affect manufacturing?

What are companies already doing to take the right supply chain decisions and proactively manage risk in Asia?

What frameworks and best practices can be applied to optimize operations?

Find more information and sign up here