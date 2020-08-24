Denmark supports Vietnam to develop energy efficiency plan



Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued guidelines for the planning of efficient energy use from 2020 to 2025 at the city and provincial level.

The guidelines, compiled with support from the Danish Energy Partnership Programme (DEPP), aim to help Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces record energy use and develop local action plans for the economical and efficient consumption of energy.

It lays a foundation for energy efficiency and paves the way for the country to cut 5-7 percent of energy use nationwide from 2019 to 2025.

The MoIT greatly appreciates the assistance provided by the Government of Denmark to Vietnam’s energy sector over recent years, Deputy Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said, adding that the guidelines will also help it achieve national goals in energy efficiency.

The ministry partnered with the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate Change last year to release the Vietnam Energy Outlook Report (EOR) 2019, which is part of the DEPP.

The EOR presented three scenarios for achieving the goal of reducing coal consumption and hydropower dependence while saving energy and promoting the use of renewable energy in Vietnam.

To obtain the target of developing renewable energy, Danish experts have recommended that Vietnam reduce coal consumption, increase the use of energy-efficient generation, and support large-scale energy-saving investment projects.

The Vietnamese and Danish Governments signed long-term cooperation agreements on energy in 2013. The first EOR was published in 2017.

Source: Vietnamplus