Transparency International Cambodia signed agreement with Action Aid Cambodia

Transparency International Cambodia (TI Cambodia) recently signed partnership agreements to continue its support for the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Workers Democratic Union (CCAWDU) and the Federation of Associations for Small and Medium Enterprises of Cambodia (FASMEC). TI Cambodia continues to work with CCAWDU to empower female union leaders.

TI Cambodia receives it core funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) to implement the strategic programme on promoting transparency, integrity and accountability.

TI Cambodia also maintains its engagement with FASMEC to enhance business integrity among small and medium enterprises, according to Fiber2Fashion.

TI Cambodia and ActionAid Cambodia (AAC) organised a signing ceremony on sub-grant agreements for partners to implement three-year strategic programmes (2020-2022). At this ceremony, both sides signed sub-grant agreements with nine implementing partners who will contribute to different parts of the programme interventions.