Danish Embassy and Novo Nordisk jointly planting for cleaner future in Philippines

The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines in partnership with Novo Nordisk contributed in building a cleaner future by planting 400 seedlings at the La Mesa Nature Reserve in the Philippines.

“Being able to reforest here in the Philippines feels like doing the right thing,” said the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michale ‘Dan-Dan” Mellbin, who was also joining the planting.

The activity was a part of celebrating Novo Nordisk’s 100th anniversary in healthcare. Talking about Novo Nordisk’s journey, Wei Sun, Vice president and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Philippines said:

“We are accompanied with a hundred year history. And I think going forward for the next generation, we not only want to serve patients, but we also want to be environmentally responsible, and we want to be a sustainable company.“

Mellbin added that, “Being sustainable but also showing that in practice is a very important thing.”

We’re very happy that Danish companies such as Novo Nordisk are not only very engaged in sustainability, but also building bridges between people.”

