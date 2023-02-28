Vietnam Deputy PM meets Norwegian official at UN Human Rights Council

Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Trần Lưu Quang, recently met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, Anniken Huitfeldt, and discussed potential collaborations in several areas during the 52nd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 27 February 2023.

According to Vietnam News, Quang said the two countries should consider establishing a joint economic and trade committee.

He also urged Norway, as the coordinator of the negotiations of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), to accelerate the talks.

Huitfeldt shared that Norway is enthusiastic for collaborations with Vietnam in trade and investment.

Both countries agreed they should further their collaborations in other areas as well which include clean energy, renewable energy, maritime economy, the implementation of commitments announced at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), and any international forums, especially in the context that both nations are serving as members of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025.

Sources: