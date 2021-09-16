Discover Finland with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok on Finland Day 

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok invites you to join them for Finland Day online event on 17 September from 9 am onwards!

About the event, the Embassy writes:

During this interesting day, you will learn about Finland, Finnish culture, Finnish companies, and the study and work opportunities that Finland has to offer.

Build up your knowledge with company presentations by Nokia, Finnair, e-Ville, Edunation, and Finclass.

The day will be topped off with the Finnish Online Cinema, where you can learn about the fascinating life of the great master of modern architecture, Alvar Aalto.

Find more information and sign up here