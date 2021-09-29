Invitation: Circular Economy Webinar – Experience from Thailand and Finland 

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok together with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) and Ministry of Industry (MoI), Thailand, invite you to the Circular Economy Webinar Episode 1: Industrial Emission Monitoring on 30 September.

More about the event:

Air pollution is said to be the world’s largest single environmental risk. 90% of the world’s population breathes dirty air to some degree, and it causes more annual deaths than Covid 19 pandemic has done so far.

The main causes of air pollution are industries, open burning, and transportation. This free webinar with the leading experts from Thailand and Finland aims to capture the robustness of these developments, sharing the experiences and lessons learned, with a focus on the development of the countrywide industrial emission monitoring system in Thailand.

What are the major development challenges in the future and how can we tackle them?

Find more information and sign up here