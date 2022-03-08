Last week, a delegation from the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok met with the Finnish community in Hua Hin for their annual meeting.

According to the Embassy, the event was a success with a full house of participants.

On the agenda were, amongst other things, current events at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok including consular service to Finns in Thailand and immigration.

The Embassy adds that representatives of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Immigration also participated and informed the participants of Thailand’s visa regulations.