Early voting locations abroad for the Finnish elections released

Information on polling stations abroad for the presidential election to be held in January 2024 can be found on the election website of the Ministry of Justice at vaalit.fi.

The 2024 presidential election will be held on Sunday, 28 January, 2024. However, early voting will be held abroad on 17 to 20 January, 2024. Voters residing abroad can also vote in advance by postal vote from abroad during the early period. Instructions for postal voting can be found on the Ministry of Justice’s election website.

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok advises Finns abroad to make sure their information is up to date before voting – you can check that through this link. The DVV will then use this information to send voters a notification of their right to vote.

Furthermore, if you receive the notification electronically, then please complete it from the suomi.fi service before you go to the polling station so you don’t need to fill it out there. The mobile declaration can’t be used when voting abroad.

Advance polling stations can be found in 89 different countries with a total of 220 Finnish embassies or offices. Some early voting locations are only open on some early voting days.

Find more information here.