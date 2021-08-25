Dive into Norwegian salmon with Chef Jimmy Chok

The Norwegian Cultural Center in Singapore invites you to dive into Norwegian Salmon and sign up for the third session of Chef’s Kitchen with Chef Jimmy Chok: From farm to table – The Norwegian Salmon on 26 August.

More about the event from the Norwegian Cultural Center Singapore:

If you missed our first two sessions, don’t worry! We have our third session before August ends. Broaden your culinary horizons with the best chefs — in the comforts of your home!

Join us for an exciting afternoon of diving into the most popular fish in the world — the Norwegian salmon!

In this session, Chef Jimmy Chok will discuss an overview of the salmon industry — the farming process, the sustainability of the product, and its health benefits. He will also showcase a comprehensive demonstration of cooking salmon properly with a quick and easy recipe! On top of it all, we will share exclusive buying tips that will make you a salmon-connoisseur in no time!

AUGUST 26, 2021, THURSDAY, 6:30-8:00PM

REGISTRATION FEE: S$28 (U.P. $35)

This event will be held virtually on Zoom.

Sign up here