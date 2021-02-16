

DNV GL establishes regional Centre of Excellence in Singapore for South East Asia with motive for decarbonization and autonomy in shipping.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the centre will focus on digitalization, decarbonization and smart port capabilities, contributing to the city’s ambition of developing a smart and sustainable maritime ecosystem in South East Asia.

DNV GL experts will help establish new maritime processes, standards and frameworks; and will explore novel fuel technologies to accelerate the decarbonization of the maritime industry to meet the targets of the International Maritime Organization.

