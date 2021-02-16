International relations, Norway, Vietnam

Ambassador Løchen reaffirms her commitment to the Norway-Vietnam relations

by  •  • 0 Comments


On 12 February 2021 the Dangcongsan released an exclusive interview with the Norwegian ambassador H.E.Grete Løchen.

“This is my third Tet in Hanoi. For the last three years, I have observed positive changes in Vietnam. I’d want to reaffirm my commitment when I started my posting term in Vietnam: I will try my best to bring Norway-Vietnam cooperation to new successes and achievements” said the Ambassador in her interview to the Tết Issue of the online newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

To continue, please read here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *