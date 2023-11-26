Danish Christmas Bazaar 2023 well visited

This year’s Danish Christmas Bazaar in Bangkok probably was very well visited. Without knowing the numbers, the constantly long queue of people buying the traditional Danish hotdogs sent a clear message. Another hit with the crowd was the waffle stand with real Gløgg.

The Bazaar was opened by Danish Ambassador Jon Thorgaard, Danish Pastor Christa Lund Herum, Kit Daniel from Danish Women’s Network and a representative from Gaysorn Tower. This took place in the main hall shortly after 11 o’clock when the venue on 19th floor was already well packed with shoppers.

The regular charity of the event, Children of the Forest, was this year joined by one more beneficiary, the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, which among others has established the Pink School in Pattaya for immigrant children.

Walking around and enjoying the many interesting products on the various stands, the loyalty of the many vendors who for several years have been backing up this key fundraising event for the DWN and the Daish Church in Thailand was noticeable. But if the brand names were familiar, the goods were new and attractive.

The event was also complete with a visit from Santa .. Bill?