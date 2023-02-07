Greenland feels tremors from deadly Turkey earthquake

The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland shared that tremors from the 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria on Monday, 6 February 2023, were felt in Greenland, Denmark.

“The large earthquakes in Turkey were clearly registered on the seismographs in Denmark and Greenland,” seismologist Tine Larsen told AFP.

According to The Local dk, the first shaking from the earthquake (7.8-magnitude quake) reached the Danish island of Bornholm approximately five minutes after it started.

And the second one (7.5-magnitude quake) reached the east coast of Greenland after about eight minutes.

“We have registered both earthquakes — and a lot of aftershocks — in Denmark and Greenland,” Larsen added.

The incident is considered to be the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since 1999. Currently, the death toll combined in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 5,000, said Turkey’s vice-president, Fuat Oktay.

