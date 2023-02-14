Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / Sweden / Vietnam

Quang Tri province of Vietnam to export organic rice to Europe

The provincial People’s Committee shared that a 15-metric-ton batch of organic rice of Quang Tri province in north-central Vietnam will be exported to Europe in the middle of February for the first time.

The rice will be distributed to Germany, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and France.

The export is considered a new landmark for the province’s agriculture, said Ha Sy Dong, standing vice-chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

“Farmers growing organic rice in the province will benefit as they can improve their living conditions and incomes,” he added.

The 15 metric tons of rice is worth US$1,800 per ton. If the organic rice is preferred in Europe, Quang Tri Province will ship some 30-50 metric tons of organic rice to this market per month, reported Tuoitre News.

