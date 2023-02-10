Finland / General news / Sweden

Finland and Sweden to send assistance to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Finland and Sweden governments said on Tuesday, 8 February 2023 that they will send assistance to Turkey and Syria after the previous deadly earthquake.

According to the Finnish press release, Finland will send humanitarian assistance worth 1 million euros (1.07 million U.S. dollars) for providing food, shelter, medical supplies, and any support needed to the two affected countries through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as well as will send experts to help rescue the affected people.

“Finland wants to help those affected by the disaster. Turkish and Syrian teams of the IFRC are already helping people on the ground, for example by providing meals and emergency shelters, and Finland supports their work,” stated in the press release.

Sweden said it would send an additional 30 million Swedish kronor (2.8 million U.S. dollars) for supporting food, tents, blankets, blood and blood plasma to Turkey and Syria.

The budget will be distributed via the IFRC and the rest will be transferred to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Xinhua News reported that the Swedish government has already sent 7 million kronor to both countries on Monday.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230208/1bb134b8eb134a71bcdc51fabfbeb8fb/c.html

Related posts:

Greenland feels tremors from deadly Turkey earthquake Tetrapak Thailand supports Friends in need of ‘Pa’ volunteer foundation A series of strong earthquakes hit Taiwan on Sunday European communities continue to assist Philippines on water crisis

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *