Finland and Sweden to send assistance to Turkey and Syria after deadly earthquake

Finland and Sweden governments said on Tuesday, 8 February 2023 that they will send assistance to Turkey and Syria after the previous deadly earthquake.

According to the Finnish press release, Finland will send humanitarian assistance worth 1 million euros (1.07 million U.S. dollars) for providing food, shelter, medical supplies, and any support needed to the two affected countries through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) as well as will send experts to help rescue the affected people.

“Finland wants to help those affected by the disaster. Turkish and Syrian teams of the IFRC are already helping people on the ground, for example by providing meals and emergency shelters, and Finland supports their work,” stated in the press release.

Sweden said it would send an additional 30 million Swedish kronor (2.8 million U.S. dollars) for supporting food, tents, blankets, blood and blood plasma to Turkey and Syria.

The budget will be distributed via the IFRC and the rest will be transferred to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Xinhua News reported that the Swedish government has already sent 7 million kronor to both countries on Monday.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230208/1bb134b8eb134a71bcdc51fabfbeb8fb/c.html