Join 2nd Community Connect held by European Chamber of Commerce of Philippines

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) will hold the event, “2nd ECCP Community Connect” on 15 August 2023 from 03:00 – 05:00 PM in Spaces, WorldPlaza, BGC.

The event is free fr members’ attending. There, you will be informed about
an overview of membership benefits, services, and opportunities for collaboration as well as will get to network with each other.

Visit the website to see more information and register.

For registration inquiries, please contact Ms. Argena Anaquita at [email protected].

