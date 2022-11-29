European communities continue to assist Philippines on water crisis

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (EuroCham) is to organize the second forum on “Living with Water: Solutions to Reduce and Mitigate Water-related Disasters” on 5 December 2022 via Zoom.

As the Philippines is known to be prone to water-related disasters such as typhoons, floods, drought, among others, the forum’s discussion will be about innovative and cost-effective solutions to effectively solve the issues.

In the seminar, the speakers would be Mr.Jan Willem Nell from Philippines Royal HaskoningDHV, Engr. Ronaldo C. Padua from Maynilad Water Service, Inc., and Mr. Ramon Alikpala, the CEO of FutureWater Asia.

For attending, please register here.