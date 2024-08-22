China / Community news / Norway

Voss of Norway faces financial drain of 1.5 Billion NOK since Chinese investment

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

Voss of Norway has experienced a significant financial outflow, with over 1.5 billion NOK exiting the company since Chinese investors took control. The company’s shareholders have remained patient despite the ongoing financial challenges.

Since the acquisition by Chinese investors, Voss of Norway has struggled with substantial financial losses. The outflow of funds has been a major concern, leading to scrutiny from investors and analysts. Despite the challenging situation, shareholders have shown patience, waiting to see if the company can stabilize and recover.

Voss of Norway is now witnessing a rise in sales within the Chinese market. This growth provides a glimmer of optimism for the company, which has faced significant challenges in recent times.

Related posts:

99 percent of Norwegian Air shareholders are Nordic Denmark among European countries scrutinizing Chinese investments Cambodia to sign six more MoUs with China to boost investment cooperation

About Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

View all posts by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *