Voss of Norway faces financial drain of 1.5 Billion NOK since Chinese investment

Voss of Norway has experienced a significant financial outflow, with over 1.5 billion NOK exiting the company since Chinese investors took control. The company’s shareholders have remained patient despite the ongoing financial challenges.

Voss of Norway is now witnessing a rise in sales within the Chinese market. This growth provides a glimmer of optimism for the company, which has faced significant challenges in recent times.